10 Hot Khaleesi Costumes That Will Make You Want to Bend the Knee

Half of Game of Thrones fans want to date the Mother of Dragons, while the other half want to be her. Though there can only be one Daenerys Targaryen, Halloween is our opportunity to show some love to Khaleesi and follow in her footsteps. Anything the Breaker of Chains puts on is arguably sexy, but cosplayers and fans have been able to kick it up a notch with their own costumes. Check out 10 hot ideas ahead that will make you want to bend the knee.



These Sexy GIFs of Daenerys Targaryen Will Make You Burst Into Flames Related