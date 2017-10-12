 Skip Nav
Oops, We Did It Again . . . 31 Millennial Costumes That Are So Fetch
I Married My High School Sweetheart, and It Ended in Divorce — Here's What I Learned
7 Signs Your Relationship Is Destined For Failure

Sexy Pennywise Costume

There's a Sexy Pennywise Costume, and We're Kind of Into It

Pennywise has easily become one of the top Halloween costumes of 2017 ever since terrifying us again in the It remake. But if you're looking for a sexier version of the character, look no further than Yandy's Dancing Sewer Clown costume. If Pennywise was a fierce but terrifying woman, this look would be it.

Complete with a white gauzy dress, puffed sleeves, black pompoms, a bubble skirt, and a ruffled neck, this $100-getup would definitely win best costume at your Halloween party. The gloves, pantyhose, wig, boots, and balloon, sadly, aren't included. But it's all about the makeup. Sexy Pennywise is "coming soon," according to the site, but she is available for preorder right now!

