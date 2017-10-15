 Skip Nav
Tattoos
43 Bangin' (and Beautiful) Tattoos
Movie Trailers
2017's Romance Movies Are Sultry, Charming, and Everything in Between
Disney
16 Spectacular Disney Princess Costumes You Can Buy For Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Have a "Super" Sexy Halloween With These Hero-Inspired Costumes

Sorry, boys, but when it comes to superhero costumes, women are able to pull off a look that's both badass and sexy. We've pulled together some of the sexiest superhero cosplays and costumes to inspire your own killer Halloween costume. Save the day in one of these comic-book- and movie-inspired looks!

Related
17 Sexy Wonder Woman Costume Ideas
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sexy Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenHalloween CostumesHalloweenSex
Relationships
This Is What Couples Need to Do to Keep Their Sex Life Exciting, According to an Expert
by Nicole Yi
The Weirdest Things Kids Have Gotten While Trick-or-Treating
Kids
27 Moms Confess the Weirdest (and Most Hilarious!) Things People Gave Their Kids For Halloween
by Lauren Levy
Sexy Couples Halloween Costumes
Relationships
60 Sexy Halloween Couples Costume Ideas
by Hilary White
Body-Positive Couple Boudoir Shoot
Relationships
How This Woman's Raw Boudoir Shoot With Her Fiancé Revealed the Beauty in Herself
by Nicole Yi
Romance Movies Out in 2017
Movie Trailers
2017's Romance Movies Are Sultry, Charming, and Everything in Between
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds