11 Signs of a Partner Who Will Be With You Until the Very End

It's not every day that you find your perfect person, so when you do, you want to make sure you never lose them. There are certain qualities you should look for in a life partner, but there are also telltale signs that say he or she is in it for the long haul, and that they're a great choice. Here are 11 ways to confirm you've got the real deal.

They want you to be happy.
They're not tempted by other people.
They want to fix problems in your relationship, not ignore them.
They're not afraid to call you out.
They do everything they can to cheer you up.
They value your friendship just as much as intimacy.
They want to hang out with your friends.
When they talk about future plans, you're always included.
They celebrate your wins like their own.
They love talking about you.
They make you feel loved.
