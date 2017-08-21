Signs You'll Marry the Person You're With
43 Signs You've Got Yourself a Keeper For Life
Whether you believe in soulmates or not, you can't deny that when two people are right for each other, they're really right for each other. When everything you've heard about what love should feel like suddenly makes sense, you know you've met someone worth holding onto. Connections like this are rare to come by, but there are signs that will tell you if he or she is a keeper for life. See if you've been lucky enough to have met the person you'll spend forever with.
- You bring out the best versions of each other.
- They genuinely want you to succeed and suffer your losses as their own.
- You share the same sense of humor.
- You're perfectly happy doing nothing together.
- When you're having a bad day, seeing them is enough to cheer you up.
- Your friends and family love them and vice versa.
- When you envision your future, he or she is in it.
- Every little thing reminds you of them.
- You make the perfect pair, but you also feel like you can be your own person.
- You find yourself doing things for them that you'd never do for anyone else.
- You just can't get enough of each other.
- They make you want to be a better person.
- You hate being away from them, even if it's just for a little while.
- They get excited about things you're excited about.
- They're not afraid to speak their mind and respect your opinions in return.
- You have the most fun together.
- The thought of losing them is unbearably painful.
- They're willing to make sacrifices for your happiness.
- But you love them enough to never put them in that situation.
- You consider them to be one of your best friends.
- You can be your authentic selves around one another.
- Even if you've never thought about marriage or kids before, it doesn't sound so bad with them.
- Outsiders don't understand the connection you share.
- You two are teammates just as much as romantic partners.
- Intimacy goes way deeper than on a physical level.
- But the sex is incredible, too.
- You adore each other.
- When they hold you, everything seems like it'll be OK.
- Issues you've had with previous partners aren't a problem between the two of you.
- They make you feel like you're capable of anything.
- Your problems are their problems and vice versa.
- You're not even close to feeling tempted by others.
- You know they would never intentionally hurt you.
- You get along with each other better than with anybody else.
- They know exactly how to make you feel better.
- You want to redo certain experiences just so that you can include them.
- You genuinely feel so happy when you're together.
- They're still able to give you butterflies.
- It just feels right with them.
- You two rarely fight, but when you do, it's over something important.
- They make you feel special and loved.
- You can't imagine being with anybody else.
Image Source: J. Christina Photography