The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited

Kaylynn and Derrick's guest list included people from all around — they even traveled to Oregon from Alaska to get married near family. Derrick is a professional basketball player, and most of his groomsmen are former teammates who came from around the country to celebrate. They tied the knot in the Ogren Gardens, which you'd never guess are located in the middle of a neighborhood.

"We had perfect weather, some stylish groomsmen, perfectly coordinated bridesmaids, and tons of laughter throughout the day!" their photographer Joshua Rainey said.

