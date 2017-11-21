 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
Celebrity Interviews
Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams Shares His Best Dating (and Kissing) Advice
Tattoos
These Birth Flower Tattoos Might Make You Forget About Your Zodiac Sign
Humor
44 White Elephant Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Love
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited

Kaylynn and Derrick's guest list included people from all around — they even traveled to Oregon from Alaska to get married near family. Derrick is a professional basketball player, and most of his groomsmen are former teammates who came from around the country to celebrate. They tied the knot in the Ogren Gardens, which you'd never guess are located in the middle of a neighborhood.

"We had perfect weather, some stylish groomsmen, perfectly coordinated bridesmaids, and tons of laughter throughout the day!" their photographer Joshua Rainey said.

See the photos!

The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
69
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Wedding
The Groom of This Elegant Farm Wedding Is a Pilot, So Naturally They Flew Off in a Helicopter
by Nicole Yi
Addams Family Halloween Engagement Party
Halloween
You'll Be Creepily Captivated by This Addams Family Engagement Party
by Brinton Parker
Serena Williams Nike Sneakers at Her Wedding
Serena Williams
Serena Williams's Sparkly Wedding Nikes Shine From Each and Every Angle
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Healthy Wedding Detox
Healthy Eating Tips
Your 10-Day Bridal Detox Plan
by Leila Lewis
How to Save Money on a Wedding
Budget Tips
130 Ways to Save Money and Still Have the Wedding of Your Dreams
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds