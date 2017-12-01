Of Course These Surf Shop Owners Threw the Chillest (and Prettiest) Wedding in the Keys

Florida saw nothing but rain in the first few months of 2017, but for one incredible day, the skies cleared and the sun shined just for Nikki and Matt's big day. As the owners of Blueline Surf and Paddle Co and JIVA Active, the beautiful couple live and breathe all things ocean. So it's no surprise that the two decided to marry in the Keys at the gorgeous Coconut Palm Inn. The ceremony and reception were both outdoors by the water, and they were the perfect combination of laid-back and chic.

Matt and Nikki originally planned to tie the knot in September, but called their photographer, Sara, to let her know that they had bumped the date to Spring because somebody special would be joining them. She even captured a shot of the bride's growing baby bump as she got ready to walk down the aisle. On May 23, Matt and Nikki were surrounded by friends and loved ones, and officially became husband and wife under the sun.

See the photos!