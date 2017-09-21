These 24 Badass Costumes Will Inspire You to Go Steampunk This Halloween

If you're not familiar with steampunk, it's a subgenre of Sci-Fi that reimagines modern technology in a Victorian historical setting. Think goggles, lots of brass, advanced monocles, and clothing from the 1800s. Machinery is steam-powered, and the style is very distinct and wildly badass. Because there are so many fun ways to play up steampunk, it makes for the perfect Halloween costume. See 24 awesome ideas ahead that will blow you away.