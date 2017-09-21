 Skip Nav
Relationships
Win Halloween With These 69 Movie-Inspired Couples Costume Ideas
Relationships
18 Ways For You and Your Boo to Channel a Spooky Movie Couple This Halloween
Advice
Can Using Sex Toys Too Often Affect Your Ability to Orgasm? An Expert Weighs In
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 24 Badass Costumes Will Inspire You to Go Steampunk This Halloween

If you're not familiar with steampunk, it's a subgenre of Sci-Fi that reimagines modern technology in a Victorian historical setting. Think goggles, lots of brass, advanced monocles, and clothing from the 1800s. Machinery is steam-powered, and the style is very distinct and wildly badass. Because there are so many fun ways to play up steampunk, it makes for the perfect Halloween costume. See 24 awesome ideas ahead that will blow you away.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween CostumesHalloween
Join The Conversation
Halloween
by Laura Marie Meyers
Salt Bae Costume
Halloween
by Laura Marie Meyers
Scary Episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Nostalgia
by Hilary White
Pennywise From It Halloween Costume
Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Hocus Pocus Tattoo Ideas
Nostalgia
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds