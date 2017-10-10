 Skip Nav
Tamagotchis Are Returning to the US in November — but Only in Limited Quantities!

Calling all millennials! Your favorite childhood toy that was also the ultimate test before being allowed to get a puppy is returning to the US. With this year marking Tamagotchi's 20th anniversary (don't you feel old?), a smaller version of the digital pet will be available for $15 starting on Nov. 5. Better set your reminders now, because only a limited quantity will be released.

Nineties kids can still expect the same egg shape, pixelated screen, and packaging design as the original. You can choose between six different shell designs featuring six characters that will need your tender love and care like the old days. Hopefully we're now grown enough to keep them alive? Probably not.

The company responsible for blessing us with such sweet nostalgia, Bandai America, actually rereleased Tamagotchi in Japan earlier this year. But starting now, you can preorder your own at various North American retailers. You can bet we're going to get our hands on one of these.

