13 Little Things You Do That Are So Damn Sexy (According to Men)

Women are incredibly beautiful beings. Everything from your shape to your form and the way you carry yourselves — guys appreciate all of it. Trust me. But I will admit there are some things you can do that exceed simple appreciation and take us over the edge.

These things aren't grand gestures by any means, just small things you do that make an impact on us whether you know it does or not. My job here is to let you know what these things are. So without further adieu, here are the little things you do that attract us.

1. When you have a passion for something

Aside from us (of course), it's very sexy to see you love something; to have a deep passion. Whether that passion's for work, a hobby, or a worthy cause, it doesn't matter; being passionate shows a guy that you're a romantic and want something more for yourself. And — especially since a single-income household is a thing of the past — this trait is super hot.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, my girlfriend is passionate about many things, and all of these passions further attract me to her.

For one, she's vegan and her passion for animals is nothing short of inspiring. How she eats a plate of vegetables while I'm mowing down on a gourmet burger across the table I'll never know. Two, she's an incredible baker and bakes whenever she has free time. Because of this, she's managed to turn her art degree into a baking career, where she's head baker at one of the biggest bakeries in our city, just because her employers saw the passion I had seen in her, and rewarded her for it.

2. When you're decisive

It seems like nobody's decisive these days. Even if the question is merely, "What should we have for dinner?" The question's usually met with an indecisive response, like: "I don't care, you decide" or "Whatever you feel like." Neither of these are actual answers, meaning they aren't helpful. Somebody who can make decisions shows a certain assertiveness, which goes hand in hand with confidence: something everybody appreciates in a partner.

3. When you get along with our friends

"A girl who can hang," is a top priority in any heterosexual man's relationship. There's nothing that makes us feel more confident in our relationship than knowing we can confidently leave you at a party for a bit and you can stand your ground with our buddies and their significant others without any social assistance. The last thing any man needs is a human bracelet who wants to go home 15 minutes in.

4. When you touch us

We love your touch, especially when said touch is an indication of protection. We love knowing that you feel safe and protected with us, and the way you physically touch us helps illustrate this fact in an authentic way.

Whether you grip our arm and take note of our bicep, rub our shoulders just because, or rest your head under our arms before bed, all of these things enforce the idea that we've made you feel safe and secure. And that feeling is as good as gold.

5. When you make us feel useful

Can't lift something or open that stubborn pickle jar? Just ask us. Everybody likes to feel useful even in the smallest of ways, and guys tend to like using strength as a means of being useful. Not because you're weak, but because we're strong — or at least we like to be told we are. You see where I'm going with this. Just let us open the jar.

6. When you know dirty rap lyrics

My girlfriend just recently became a huge fan of Drake, and I love this. Not only is Drake one of my favorite artists, but she's since downloaded his album, Views, and can rap almost every lyric already. I'm talking a matter of weeks.

We recently took a little road trip together and she displayed these musical talents on the ride; it was incredibly hot. Why? I'm not so sure. Maybe it's because rap music tends to be dominant and filthy, riddled with sexual innuendo, which is a nice alternative to witness in my suburban girlfriend.

7. When you wear our clothes

When you wear our clothes — which tend to be oversize in the best of ways, draping subtly off your shoulders and hanging a few inches above your knees — it's intensely attractive. This sartorial decision enforces the idea that you love — or at least care for — us. The fact that you opt for our clothes over your own is as good as a signed contract of your love. OK, maybe that was a tad drastic, but you get it.

8. When you initiate anything sexual

Sure, a guy might initiate sex most of the time, but if you switch things up and play the dominant role, he's not going to hate it, I assure you. It's nice to feel sexually desired by a woman, (and what better way to do so than initiate a sexual encounter!) because, I mean, men need love too!

9. When you appreciate things we've done

Like feeling useful, every man wants to feel appreciated. So like, if we grabbed you a coffee before work and brought it home when you wake up on your day off, at least text us saying thank you.

Though tasks such as these shouldn't always be addressed because doing nice things for each other is just part of being in a relationship, it's nice to give credit where credit is due (at least every now and then), and it doesn't take much effort.

10. When you do something you don't like just because we do

When you do something you don't like because you know that we love it, it just goes to show your man how much you care about him. It's considerate and should indeed be reciprocated by us as well. If your man doesn't, give him hell.

11. When you wear lipstick

Maybe this one's just me, but I LOVE it when my girlfriend throws on some lipstick before we attend a formal event. Even if it's not a super formal occasion and just a nice dinner out, she knows I like it when she throws on lipstick, so she tends to do this on any occasion that allows for it.

I don't know what it is about the stuff. It captures a classic beauty that I've appreciated in women since I was a child. And with me at least, the more bizarre the color, the better. A bold choice in lipstick shows both a confidence and an edginess that I've been known to admire in the fairer sex.

12. When you genuinely get along with the folks

You're supposed to like the in-laws, but do you really? Even if you don't love them, any effort you put in with our folks is a turn-on for any man. Mom carries a lot of weight in men's relationships (like Dad does in yours), so any effort will ultimately be rewarded.

Whether you help them out by chopping vegetables before dinner, set the table, or merely visit them without us is so incredibly attractive because you're making an effort with us, but more importantly, with two of the most influential people in our lives.

13. When the dog loves you

As it goes with any pet-lover, these critters are considered a part of the family. And just as important as our parents' opinion of you, is our pet's.

If our dog starts treating you like family, it reinforces the idea that we're dating a good person. Because all animal-lovers believe that animals are fantastic judges of character.