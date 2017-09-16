This Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Is What Dreams Are Made Of

This is Halloween! This is Halloween! OK — it might not be Halloween yet, but you can bet we'll be pining over Torrid's Nightmare Before Christmas collection until then. The plus-size retailer has been selling clothes inspired by the movie for some time now, but Disney Style recently alerted us to the brand's latest arrivals. In addition to costume-like dresses, Torrid has released more understated pieces with subtler prints as well. The best part? Nothing exceeds $65, and prices are consistently being lowered. Ahead, browse the delightfully spooky collection.