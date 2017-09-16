 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Is What Dreams Are Made Of

This is Halloween! This is Halloween! OK — it might not be Halloween yet, but you can bet we'll be pining over Torrid's Nightmare Before Christmas collection until then. The plus-size retailer has been selling clothes inspired by the movie for some time now, but Disney Style recently alerted us to the brand's latest arrivals. In addition to costume-like dresses, Torrid has released more understated pieces with subtler prints as well. The best part? Nothing exceeds $65, and prices are consistently being lowered. Ahead, browse the delightfully spooky collection.

Related
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head

Jack Cardigan
$44
Buy Now
Luxe Skinny Jeans
$65
Buy Now
Jack & Sally Ringer Tee
$26
Buy Now
Black & Purple Velvet Illusion Skater Dress
$52
Buy Now
Sally Skater Dress
$55
Buy Now
Jack Skater Dress
$55
Buy Now
Jack Sweatshirt
$37
Buy Now
Icons Hooded Cardigan
$44
Buy Now
Fair Isle Cardigan
$52
Buy Now
Drape Cardigan
$44
Buy Now
Jack & Sally Lace Inset Sleep Tank
$26
Buy Now
Collage Print Sleep Leggings
$29
Buy Now
Lace Trim Boyshort Panty
$17
Buy Now
Fair Isle Sock Pack
$13
Buy Now
Pavé Jack Choker
$17
Buy Now
Earring Set
$20
Buy Now
Chain Link Watch
$37
Buy Now
Striped Clutch
$15
Buy Now
Jack Cardigan
Luxe Skinny Jeans
Jack & Sally Ringer Tee
Black & Purple Velvet Illusion Skater Dress
Sally Skater Dress
Jack Skater Dress
Jack Sweatshirt
Icons Hooded Cardigan
Fair Isle Cardigan
Drape Cardigan
Jack & Sally Lace Inset Sleep Tank
Collage Print Sleep Leggings
Lace Trim Boyshort Panty
Fair Isle Sock Pack
Pavé Jack Choker
Earring Set
Chain Link Watch
Striped Clutch
Start Slideshow
The Nightmare Before ChristmasTorridPlus SizeDisneyWomenHalloweenShopping
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds