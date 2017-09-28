 Skip Nav
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head

If you're as big of a fan of the Haunted Mansion ride's seasonal The Nightmare Before Christmas makeover as I am, you'll be obsessed with Disney's new merchandise offerings. Available at both the parks and online, Disney has really gone all out with the creative gifts, clothing, and decor inspired by the classic Tim Burton film. My personal favorite is the two-faced Mayor of Halloweentown mug that you can flip to "happy" or "sad" depending on which side of the bed you woke up on, although the monster wreath comes in as a close second. But let's be real, we want it all. Check out 30 of our favorite The Nightmare Before Christmas items now!

light-up necklace
$15
Buy Now
two-faced mayor mug
$23
Buy Now
kitchen towel set
$22
Buy Now
Sally tote bag
$20
Buy Now
Monster Wreath
Jack Skellington Light Up Necklace
Halloweentown's Mayor Mug
Kitchen Towel Set
Jack Skellington Flap Beanie
Sally Tote Bag
The Nightmare Before Christmas Monopoly Game
The Nightmare Before Christmas Coloring Book
Jack Skellington Infinity Scarf
Jack Skellington iPhone Case
Jack Skellington Fleece Throw
Oogie Boogie Glass Ornament
Jack Skellington Antenna Topper
The Pumpkin King Letter Carrier Bag
The Pumpkin King Wristlet
The Nightmare Before Christmas Operation Game
Jack Skellington Lounge Pants
Jack Skellington Cinch Tote
Jack Skellington Baseball
''His Sally'' T-Shirt
''Her Jack'' T-Shirt
Jack Skellington Wristlet
The Nightmare Before Christmas Clue Game
Jack Skellington Knit Fingerless Gloves
Jack Skellington Shopper Tote by Dooney & Bourke
Tumbler With Straw
Jack Skellington Ornament
Pin Set
The Nightmare Before Christmas Playing Card Set
The Nightmare Before Christmas Trivial Pursuit Game
The Nightmare Before ChristmasDisneylandDisneyHalloweenTravelShoppingMovies
