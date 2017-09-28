Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head

If you're as big of a fan of the Haunted Mansion ride's seasonal The Nightmare Before Christmas makeover as I am, you'll be obsessed with Disney's new merchandise offerings. Available at both the parks and online, Disney has really gone all out with the creative gifts, clothing, and decor inspired by the classic Tim Burton film. My personal favorite is the two-faced Mayor of Halloweentown mug that you can flip to "happy" or "sad" depending on which side of the bed you woke up on, although the monster wreath comes in as a close second. But let's be real, we want it all. Check out 30 of our favorite The Nightmare Before Christmas items now!