28 Sexy Underboob Tattoos You'll Want to Get ASAP

What makes a tattoo truly sexy isn't always the ink itself, but where you place it. Underboob tattoos, or tattoos inked on the front of the rib cage, usually directly under the breast and sometimes between/under both breasts, are all the rage these days. They can be small and subtle or completely bold. Either way, they're beautiful! We've rounded up underboob tattoos that can serve as major inspiration for your own ink.

