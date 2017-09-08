 Skip Nav
Get Your (Sexy) Creep On With This Pinup-Style Halloween Clothing Line

Just when we thought Unique Vintage had fully won us over with its quirky Disneyland clothing — we feel very understood by the "Churros and the Haunted Mansion" t-shirt — the brand dropped another line that we can't wait to shop. With its signature pinup style, Unique Vintage's Halloween collection has a retro flair that will make you want to wear jack-o'-lantern skirts, coffin earrings, and spider web dresses year-round.

We've selected our favorites from the collection, but there's so much spooky goodness in store that you'll want to check out the full line. Go ahead . . . get your creep on!

1950s Black Bat Sabrina Suspender Pencil Skirt ($78)
Retro Style Grey & Black Flying Bats Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan ($58)
Black & White Not Your Ghoul Sleeved Cotton Raglan Tee ($36)
Tulle & Knit Skeleton Stretch Pencil Midi Skirt ($48)
Black Wood Coffin Moon Hook Earrings ($14)
1950s Orange Pumpkin Dot High Waist Circle Swing Skirt ($78)
Black Prowling Cat Print Button Up Short Sleeve Colvin Blouse ($68)
Black Knit Bye Coffin Short Sleeve Unisex Tee ($32)
Silver Glitter Elvira Coffin Enamel Pin ($12)
Ivory Ghoul Gang Short Sleeve Tee ($32) and 1950s Style Black Miss Muffet Embroidered Swing Skirt ($62)
Black Sparkle To Die For Purse ($52)
Black & Orange Pumpkin Patch Knit Flare Dress ($88)
Black & White High Waist Crossbone Capri Leggings ($38)
Sourpuss Black Ceramic Coffin Jewelry Box ($18)
1950s Cream & Black Curly Tail Cats Graves Flare Dress ($88)
Valfre Black Coffin & Red Rose Silicone iPhone Case ($36)
White Short Sleeve Creepin Spiderweb Unisex Tee ($32)
1950s Black Prowling Cat Print Draper Swing Dress ($110)
Ebony Wood Bat & Coffin Keychain ($10)
1950s Style Blue Moon & Pumpkins Print High Waist Circle Swing Skirt ($78)
