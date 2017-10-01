 Skip Nav
21 Unique and Thoughtful Wedding Gifts — All Under $50

Not all wedding gifts need to come from a registry. If you want to get your friends a more thoughtful gift that goes beyond the same old kitchen products, try picking out some personalized items. We did the shopping for you and found some super adorable and unique things that not only will your bride and groom love, but they can reuse over and over again. From sweet customized cutting boards to hand-stitched photo frames, we found some great choices that will remind the happy couple of their special day. Shop these must-have choices that are so cute you might even want some for yourself.

Engraved Oak Wood Jenga
$50
Buy Now
wine rack
$40
Buy Now
Personalized Cutting Boards
$30
Buy Now
Magnetic Cable Photo Holder
$10
Buy Now
Wedding Illustration
$28
Buy Now
Vineyard Round Cheese Board
$50
Buy Now
Personalized Wine Box
$49
Buy Now
Custom Coasters
$28
Buy Now
Map Heart Art
$45
Buy Now
Last Name Sign
$30
Buy Now
Custom Last Name Doormat
$45
Buy Now
Custom Wedding Cross Stitch
$15
Buy Now
Mr. and Mrs. Mug and Saucer Set
$29
Buy Now
Engraved Oak Wood Jenga
Wine Rack
Get Personal
Personalized Cutting Board
Picture Perfect
Mr & Mrs Moscow Mule Mugs
Wedding Illustration Bride and Groom
Vineyard Round Cheese Board
Lillian Rose Wedding Vow Box
Avanti Bride & Groom Towels
Personalized Wine Box
Custom Coasters
Chronicle Books Ticket Stub Diary
Map Heart Art
Last Name Sign
Custom Last Name Doormat
Cathy's Concepts Stemless Wine Glasses
Personalized Sign Wood Bottle Opener
Custom Wedding Cross Stitch
Fondue For Two
Mr. and Mrs. Mug and Saucer Set
Wedding GuestsBridesmaidsGift GuideWedding GiftsWedding
