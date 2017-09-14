This Phenomenal Mountain Wedding Will Trigger Your Wanderlust

Chic couple Brittany and Adam proved that Utah is a killer setting for nuptials. The two tied the knot at the St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, UT.

"We wanted our ceremony to be outside with the scenery of the mountains and Fall colors in the background," Brittany said. "The Grand Lawn was the perfect place and the sun was on us, which helped with the slightly chilly temperature. My family has a home in Park City that I've been coming to for years. It has become one of my favorite places, and I've always dreamed of getting married up here."

Brittany said the pair wanted a timeless, elegant wedding . . . and that meant black and white decor. Placed around the venue were ivory flowers featuring a small pop of pink, black tablecloths, and a number of black and white accents throughout the room.

"We also had an amazing reclaimed wood dance floor that helped tie everything together," she said. "I got ideas from Pinterest and then shared them with my wedding planner, who helped bring everything together."

A moment Brittany loved? When she saw Adam during the first look.

"I was overcome with emotion about what was ahead of us that day," she said. "I also cried during my wedding speech at our reception. I was overcome with emotion speaking to my parents and thanking them for everything they had done for us that day and my entire life."

And after pulling off such a spectacular ceremony, she's got a piece of advice for future brides.

"Enjoy every moment, and even if something doesn't go according to plan, most likely no one besides you will realize it," she said.

See all the impressive photos ahead!