 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
30 Fun Ways to Spice Up Your Relationship in the New Year
Relationships
The Ultimate Holiday Survival Guide For New Couples
New Year
Take Our 2018 Relationship Challenge For Your Best Year Yet!
Harry Potter
See What Kind of Wedding You Should Have Based on Your Hogwarts House
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30 Fun Ways to Spice Up Your Relationship in the New Year

If that cup of coffee you're drinking is hotter than your sex life, it's time to reignite the flame. Although keeping a relationship fun and fresh isn't always the easiest walk in the park, getting it on regularly and taking time to bond and get to know each other even better can work wonders on your body and mind — not to mention strengthen your relationship.

So if you're ready to spice up things, ahead are 30 fun, effective ways to do so. And don't worry; whether it be romantic, raunchy, or something in between that you're yearning for, we've got you covered!

Related
50 Ways to Turn Up the Heat in Your Long-Term Relationship
Greet the morning with homemade breakfast in bed.
Hit the road to explore somewhere new.
Take a walk down memory lane by going through old keepsakes.
Spend a day naked together.
Focus on sensuality instead of just the big O.
Set aside time to digitally unplug and reconnect.
Skip the snoozes to cuddle and watch the sunrise.
Give each other spontaneous massages.
Exchange a list of each other's quirks you love most.
Surprise one another with small, unexpected gifts.
Create a new tradition.
Share a sweet treat (or two!).
Secretly scatter Post-it notes around for each other to find.
Lounge around in lingerie.
Get creative by enrolling in a class together.
Strap on your most beloved heels and go on a date night.
Unwind together with wine and a hot bubble bath.
Bring playful props into the bedroom.
Show your love in the kitchen by cooking together.
Stay up late chatting and dreaming about the future.
Save water and start showering together.
Have steamy sex in a new place.
Play a game of 20 questions.
Indulge in a little PDA . . . or a lot — no judgment.
Snuggle under the sheets listening to your favorite tunes.
Find fun ways to flirt and tease with one another.
Switch things up by testing out new positions.
Take each other's hand and dance like no one's watching.
Write an old-fashioned love letter to one another.
Simply say "I love you."
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Date IdeasRelationship AdviceNew Year's ResolutionsRelationships
Relationships
28 Holiday First Date Ideas That Aren't Awkward
by Erica Gordon
Relationship Challenge 2018
New Year
Take Our 2018 Relationship Challenge For Your Best Year Yet!
by Nicole Yi
Disney Love Quotes
Nostalgia
16 Disney Quotes That Will Make Your Heart Melt
by Hilary White
Should I Get a Prenup?
Relationships
Should You Get a Prenup? 4 Questions to Ask Yourself First
by Jen Glantz
Songs to Show You're in Love
Spotify
44 Songs Perfect For Falling in Love
by Michele Bird
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds