You Might Be an Ophiuchus and Not Even Know It — 12 Traits of This Controversial Zodiac Sign

Apparently I am not a Sagittarius: I am an Ophiuchus, aka the "snake bearer," the new zodiac sign for anyone born from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17. I'm actually quite relieved to embrace this new-but-not-new, unofficial sign.

I've never felt 100 percent comfortable with being a Sagittarius, as I couldn't relate to the sign's personality traits such as adventurous, courageous, philosophical, and, the big one, outdoorsy. But after researching Ophiuchus and reaching out to astrology expert and health and wellness coach Didi Wong, I think I may have found a closer fit!

Here are some of the traits associated with this controversial 13th zodiac sign. If you're an Ophiuchus, can you relate?

You're smart and creative.
You're a procrastinator.
You make people laugh.
Patience is not your strong suit.
You look on the bright side.
You're trustworthy.
You're brutally honest.
You're curious.
You're judgemental.
You're empathetic.
You can get a teensy bit jealous.
You have sexual pizzazz.
