A Survey Says This Is How Long You Should Date Before Moving in With Your SO

How soon after getting together with your girlfriend/boyfriend is too soon to move in? ForRent.com's recent survey revealed the ideal period of dating during which to share the keys with your SO, and the results were pretty surprising. In addition to finding out the best time to move in together, the survey also concluded how the length of cohabitation can impact the future of your relationship, as well as other interesting stats. See them below!



22 Benefits of Living With Your Significant Other Related

How long should you date before living together?

33 percent said after marriage

25 percent said one to two years

23.8 percent said six months to one year

12 percent said less than six months

10.6 percent said two to three years

4.6 percent said more than three years

2.8 percent said depends on the situation

What cohabitation could lead to

Within one year of living together:

67 percent stayed living together

19 percent got married

19 percent became pregnant

14 percent broke up

Within three years of living together:

40 percent got married

32 percent stayed living together

27 percent broke up

Is cohabitation getting more common?