 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
2017's Romance Movies Are Sultry, Charming, and Everything in Between
Books
25 Sweet, Sexy, and Captivating Books You're Going to Want to Read This Fall
Netflix
11 Flicks With High School Romances to Stream Stat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A List of the Official Disney Princesses — and 9 Who Aren't, but Should Be

They are some pretty juicy Disney princess secrets that we never knew growing up. Aurora only has 18 lines total in Sleeping Beauty, "Part of Your World" was almost cut from The Little Mermaid, and Mulan is the only "official" princess who isn't actually royalty.

But what exactly makes a Disney princess official? Disney decides, of course! Surprisingly, Moana and Princess Anna from Frozen haven't even made the cut yet. They are slated to be added to the list, but beloved characters like Alice from Alice in Wonderland and Tinkerbell from Peter Pan will most likely remain honorary members forever. Currently, there are 11 official princesses — read on to see who is the real deal, plus nine other awesome ladies we think are worthy of the title as well.

Related
22 Badass Disney Princess Quotes

The Official Disney Princesses
Cinderella, Cinderella
Aurora, Sleeping Beauty
Ariel, The Little Mermaid
Belle, Beauty and the Beast
Jasmine, Aladdin
Pocahontas, Pocahontas
Mulan, the only official princess who isn't actually royalty, Mulan
Tiana, The Princess and the Frog
Rapunzel, Tangled
Merida, Brave
Honorary (but Unofficial) Princesses
Anna, who is slated to be added to the official princess lineup, Frozen
Alice, Alice in Wonderland
Princess Leia, Star Wars series
Esmeralda, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Megara, Hercules
Tinkerbell, Peter Pan
Princess Elena, Elena of Avalor
Princess "Kida" Kidagakash, Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaDisney PrincessesDisney
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off
by Tara Block
Stylish Ways to Wear Your College Sweatshirt
Nostalgia
How to Work Your College Sweatshirt Into Your Wardrobe — and Look Cool as Hell
by Sarah Wasilak
Hot Jared Leto '90s Pictures
Jared Leto
by Brittney Stephens
Primark Disney Products
Disney
by Hilary White
Sex Songs From the 2000s
Spotify
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds