A List of the Official Disney Princesses — and 9 Who Aren't, but Should Be

They are some pretty juicy Disney princess secrets that we never knew growing up. Aurora only has 18 lines total in Sleeping Beauty, "Part of Your World" was almost cut from The Little Mermaid, and Mulan is the only "official" princess who isn't actually royalty.

But what exactly makes a Disney princess official? Disney decides, of course! Surprisingly, Moana and Princess Anna from Frozen haven't even made the cut yet. They are slated to be added to the list, but beloved characters like Alice from Alice in Wonderland and Tinkerbell from Peter Pan will most likely remain honorary members forever. Currently, there are 11 official princesses — read on to see who is the real deal, plus nine other awesome ladies we think are worthy of the title as well.