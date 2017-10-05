 Skip Nav
Disney
This Gorgeous Halloween Wedding Was Inspired by Disney's Haunted Mansion!
Wedding
This Couple Professed Their Love on Top of a Mountain, and It Was Beautiful
Disney
20 Beauty and the Beast Costumes Worthy of a Double Take
Wedding
This Is the Most Underrated Flower More Brides Should Consider For Their Weddings

Why Doggy Style Can Be a Dangerous Position

This Study Revealed the Most Dangerous Sex Position, and It'll Completely Shock You

If you bust out the Kama Sutra, it won't take you very long to spot advanced positions you'd even consider risky. But according to a recent study conducted by the International Journal of Impotence Research, the most dangerous sex position isn't the inverted one you've flagged for "practice later" — it's doggy style. Crazy, right?

Apparently, the equally beloved and hated position (depending on who you talk to) was found to be the most common cause of penile fractures. Titled "Relationship between sexual position and severity of penile fracture," the study looked at 90 male patients with the unfortunate injury and discovered that doggy style was the reason for 41 percent of the cases. The missionary position actually followed with 25 percent.

Related
The 7 Best Sex Positions For a Female Orgasm

If you didn't know that penises could fracture, they can. But instead of snapping like bone, it's possible for an erect penis to rupture in two areas during rough intercourse. It's rare, but it happens. Especially since it can result in long-term sexual and urinary function damage, you might want to be careful in this position next time.

Image Sources: Wilde Company and Lady Lila Stern
Join the conversation
NSFWStudiesSex
Game of Thrones
33 Sexy Game of Thrones Halloween Costume Ideas
by Hilary White
Body-Positive Couple Boudoir Shoot
Relationships
How This Woman's Raw Boudoir Shoot With Her Fiancé Revealed the Beauty in Herself
by Nicole Yi
Sexy Movies 2018
Movie Trailers
10 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2018
by Stacey Nguyen
Study Says Sex Helps Couples Stay Connected
Relationships
The Joy of Sex Lasts Long After You Have It — Find Out What the "Afterglow" Is
by Nicole Yi
Negative Effects of a Sexless Marriage
Advice
Top 12 Tips For Rekindling the Flame in a Sexless Marriage
by Dr. Fran Walfish
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds