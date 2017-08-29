 Skip Nav
10 Little Things That Mean So Much to Women
44 Fabulously Funny Halloween Costumes For Women
Top 12 Tips For Rekindling the Flame in a Sexless Marriage
Why You Should Never Be Ashamed of Getting a Divorce

When I randomly look through articles I have written on divorce or read through comments on social media posts of these same articles, there's always at least one or two "shamers" trolling the pieces. Usually these shamers quote biblical accounts or talk about how these people must be weak or awful, terrible parents (if divorced with kids) or quitters. How back in the day, "people stayed married." It's funny. These random strangers seem to think they know everything about a complete stranger's divorce and life from one article. The ones who quote religion are acting as a "god" of sorts, passing judgments on people they've never met and never will.

You, the divorced or the person about to get divorced may also get shamers from your community. Family. Friends. Neighbors. Acquaintances. "Another one bites the dust. Another one quits." You can see it on their faces, hear it in their words.

Well, as someone three years out and happy, I can tell you: pay these shamers no mind.

7 Small Silver Linings of Going Through a Divorce
If You Have a Divorced Friend, DON'T Tell Her These 6 Things

Who Made These Folks the Boss of Your Life?
There Is No Fault in Trying, Just Not Trying!
How You Feel About Your Divorce Is What's Boss!
Marriage Doesn't Equal Happiness
Everyone Deserves a Fresh Start
No One but You and Your Partner Get to Decide When It's Time to Call It Quits
