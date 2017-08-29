Why You Should Never Be Ashamed of Getting a Divorce

When I randomly look through articles I have written on divorce or read through comments on social media posts of these same articles, there's always at least one or two "shamers" trolling the pieces. Usually these shamers quote biblical accounts or talk about how these people must be weak or awful, terrible parents (if divorced with kids) or quitters. How back in the day, "people stayed married." It's funny. These random strangers seem to think they know everything about a complete stranger's divorce and life from one article. The ones who quote religion are acting as a "god" of sorts, passing judgments on people they've never met and never will.

You, the divorced or the person about to get divorced may also get shamers from your community. Family. Friends. Neighbors. Acquaintances. "Another one bites the dust. Another one quits." You can see it on their faces, hear it in their words.

Well, as someone three years out and happy, I can tell you: pay these shamers no mind.