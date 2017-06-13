This Baby Dressed as the Pope Made the Actual Pope Die Laughing

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — in this case, it was also the source of some big laughs.

On his tour through Philadelphia, PA, in September 2015, Pope Francis was making his rounds and doling out smiles, waves, and blessings, when he spotted Quinn Madden. The baby girl was dressed in full papal gear — including a miter (the pointy hat) — on the side of the Ben Franklin Parkway, where she was being held up for the pope to see by her mom and dad.

As the popemobile idled toward Quinn, Pope Francis spotted her and threw his head back with laughter. One of the members of his security team carried the little lady over to the car — where she got a blessing and a kiss — and as the Pope handed her back, he reportedly whispered in his security guard's ear to tell her parents that "they have a great sense of humor."

She's got quite the party story in her arsenal for when she gets a little older!