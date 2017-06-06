 Skip Nav
10 Baby Food Popsicles Sure to Soothe a Teething Tot

Whether or not the temperature's soaring into the triple digits where you live, soothing ice-pops are a great way to satiate a teething tot. If you're already making your little one her own baby food, homemade fruit and veggie pops are just another way to use your purees, and a great way to introduce new tastes. Simply add the mixtures to your favorite popsicle mold — we're partial to Annabel Karmel's Fill and Freeze Puree Pops — for a quick (and healthy) teething remedy. Not sure which flavor combinations might work well together? Check out these ten unique baby food popsicle recipes. From sweet creamed corn to strawberry banana yogurt, these pops are sure to please year round.

Food And ActivitiesHomemade Baby FoodPopsiclesBaby Food
Elizabeth8094271 Elizabeth8094271 4 years
All babies enjoy a popsicle or two when teething. But the best popsicle for a baby who is teething is One Big Frozen Ring. All moms know this soothing trick. Mom can place the baby on a baby chair with my favorites, strawberry, vanilla, banana and peach flavors. But, please mom do not interrupt or take away his or her popsicles. Eli.
