This Video of a Baby Meeting His Dad's Twin Brother Has 2 Million Views For Good Reason

We realize that most twins can't actually pull a Parent Trap in real life — they really aren't able to switch places and have no one notice. Well, with one adorable exception.

A proud father and his adult twin brother proved they can still pull a "who's who?" fast one on the tiniest of humans. Brothers Stephen and Michael Ratpojanakul teased Stephen's infant son, Reed, by handing him back and forth and putting on and taking off their glasses. His response? Utter confusion.

Just like the viral video of a mom and her twin sister tricking her baby, this one is already being shared around the globe, with more than 2.3 million views since it was posted earlier this weekend. See the cuteness for yourself — we guarantee you'll watch it more than once.