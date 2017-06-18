 Skip Nav
This Video of a Baby Meeting His Dad's Twin Brother Has 2 Million Views For Good Reason
Family Relationships
30 Things That Grandparents Should Never Do
Kid-Friendly Recipes
Slow Cook Your Way to a Better Morning!
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning

Baby Meets Dad's Twin Brother

This Video of a Baby Meeting His Dad's Twin Brother Has 2 Million Views For Good Reason

When your dad is a twin...

Posted by Stephen Ratpojanakul on Thursday, February 4, 2016

We realize that most twins can't actually pull a Parent Trap in real life — they really aren't able to switch places and have no one notice. Well, with one adorable exception.

A proud father and his adult twin brother proved they can still pull a "who's who?" fast one on the tiniest of humans. Brothers Stephen and Michael Ratpojanakul teased Stephen's infant son, Reed, by handing him back and forth and putting on and taking off their glasses. His response? Utter confusion.

Just like the viral video of a mom and her twin sister tricking her baby, this one is already being shared around the globe, with more than 2.3 million views since it was posted earlier this weekend. See the cuteness for yourself — we guarantee you'll watch it more than once.
