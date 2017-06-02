 Skip Nav
Time to Bake! 11 Healthier Kid-Friendly Doughnut Recipes
Parenting
This Mother's Reaction to Her Son's Fit of Anger Can Teach Us All a Lesson in Parenting
Babies
Instead of Cake Smashes, 2 Little Ones Chowed Down on Doughnuts in Adorable Photoshoots
Family Travel
25 Shockingly Easy Ways For Families to Save Money on Disney Trips
Time to Bake! 11 Healthier Kid-Friendly Doughnut Recipes

Happy National Donut Day! Doughnuts are one of our kids' favorite treats, but forget about those gut-busting fried versions. The following 11 baked doughnut recipes are still flavor-packed and delicious, but they also offer healthy additions and a less guilt-inducing cooking method. From red velvet and caramel-topped apple versions to traditional buttermilk and cinnamon sugar recipes, there's not a bad baked doughnut among the following 11 options. Keep clicking to find your kid-friendly favorite.

Kate-Stahl Kate-Stahl 3 years
If you click the link on each of the photos, you'll be directed to the recipes! Sorry for the confusion!
cynthiagarciatamargo cynthiagarciatamargo 3 years
Frustrated...where r the recipes?
Louise14810490 Louise14810490 3 years
On my droid phone. No text by pics no recipes no pink anything. Happens all the time when viewing this site on a phone. Occasionally I will remember to go look at an article on my desktop but that's an iffy proposition!
Jenna-Gill Jenna-Gill 3 years
@DianeCutler You can find the recipes by clicking on the PINK hyperlinks within the text (to the right of the pictures). This will redirect you to the featured blog. Hope this helps! :)
DianeCutler DianeCutler 3 years
Where's the freaking recipes?
