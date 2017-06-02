Time to Bake! 11 Healthier Kid-Friendly Doughnut Recipes

Happy National Donut Day! Doughnuts are one of our kids' favorite treats, but forget about those gut-busting fried versions. The following 11 baked doughnut recipes are still flavor-packed and delicious, but they also offer healthy additions and a less guilt-inducing cooking method. From red velvet and caramel-topped apple versions to traditional buttermilk and cinnamon sugar recipes, there's not a bad baked doughnut among the following 11 options. Keep clicking to find your kid-friendly favorite.