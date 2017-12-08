11 Clever Mugs That Every Mom Will Appreciate

The truth is, you can never have enough mugs. I have an entire pantry full of them. They're great to have for morning coffee, but they look cute sitting atop a desk as well. If you're looking for a gift or stocking stuffer, we found mugs that any mom would appreciate. Some are sentimental, while others are hilarious, but either way, they're sure to please. Take a look at these brilliant options, and give one to a mother this holiday season.