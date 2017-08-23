 Skip Nav
Moms You Meet
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
Parenting
8 Things You Need to Know About Millennial Moms
Photography
This Is What a Water Birth Really Looks Like
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 50 Best Parenting Hacks You Need to Learn

It's been a while since we first started researching parenting hacks, and we simply can't get enough. From the tiny little "Why didn't I think of that!?" moments to serious game-changers (hello, marshmallows as sore-throat medicine!), we've gathered 50 of the most useful discoveries. From organizing the family minivan to making the holidays less stressful, these 50 tips are guaranteed to make life just a little bit easier — something that we could all use!

Corral Your Kids in a Kiddie Pool (Indoors!)
Use Shower Curtain Hooks as Bag Hangers
Milk Out a Canker Sore
Use a Lazy Susan in the Fridge
Use Baby Food Jars For Spice Storage
Suck Down the Medicine
Freeze Out Teething Pain
For Safety's Sake, Snap a Family Photo
Save Your Car's Cup Holders
Use a Drying Rack to Keep Coloring Books Organized
Roll Your Clothes When You Pack a Bag
No Tape? No Problem.
Cook Your Thanksgiving Turkey in a Crockpot
Soothe Their Sunburn
Sweeten a Sore Throat
Make Your Kids' Coughs Disappear
Ease an Earache
Microwave Two Bowls at Once
Keep Your Beautiful Mess to a Minimum
Keep Activities Easily Accessible on a Road Trip
Keep Your Travel Toiletries From Destroying Your Clothes
Make Sure Your Big Bows Keep Their Shape
Suck Away Teething Aches
The Safest Way to Clean Up Broken Glass Mishaps
Toss Dryer Sheets in Your Suitcase
Use an Ice Cube Tray For Jewelry Organization
Organize Wrapping Paper
Use a Command Hook as a Bib Hanger
Track Your Kids' Medicine Doses
Create a Spill-Free Sipper
Painlessly Pull Out a Splinter
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2014 MomsBest Of 2014Life HacksParenting
Join The Conversation
Babies
by Murphy Moroney
Disney Princesses as Parents
Disney
This Artist Turns Disney Princesses Into Parents — and the Results Are Perfection
by Kate Schweitzer
Places to Visit With Your Kids
Family Travel
25 Places to Visit With Your Kids Before They Get Too Big
by Marina Liao
Makeup-Free Celebrities
Beauty News
Cameron Diaz and More Celebrities Embrace the Makeup-Free Selfie
by Aemilia Madden
How Halloween Now Is Different From the 1980s
Nostalgia
How Halloween Is Different Now Than It Was in the 1980s
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds