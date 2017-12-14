 Skip Nav
The 30 Best Pop-Up Books For Kids of All Ages

What's more fun than a normal kids' book? One that is filled with cool, creative, and even interactive pop-ups! The following 30 books are sure to delight kids of all ages with beautiful illustrations, dramatic pop-up elements, and funny stories. Whether your kids love robots, My Little Pony, dinosaurs, Disney princesses, or just the changing seasons, there's a pop-up book made just for them. From classic stories reimagined in 3D form to wholly new creations you'll love to add to your library, here are our favorite options. Check them out to add some pop to story time!

The Color Monster
The Color Monster
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Under the Ocean
Under the Ocean
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Brush Your Teeth Please
Brush Your Teeth Please
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Frozen: A Pop-Up Adventure
Frozen: A Pop-Up Adventure
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pop-Up Dinosaurs
Pop-Up Dinosaurs
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Robots: Watch Out, Water About!
Robots: Watch Out, Water About!
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Wide-Mouthed Frog
The Wide-Mouthed Frog
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Castles of Equestria: An Enchanted My Little Pony Pop-Up Book
The Castles of Equestria: An Enchanted My Little Pony Pop-Up Book
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pop-Up Peekaboo: Colors
Pop-Up Peekaboo: Colors
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Leaves: An Autumn Pop-Up Book
Leaves: An Autumn Pop-Up Book
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tiny Travelers: Let's Be . . . Pirates
Tiny Travelers: Let's Be . . . Pirates
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lego Pop-Up
Lego Pop-Up
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cookie Count: A Tasty Pop-Up
Cookie Count: A Tasty Pop-Up
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Alpha Bugs
Alpha Bugs
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
A Pop-Up Book of Nursery Rhymes
A Pop-Up Book of Nursery Rhymes
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
In the Butterfly Garden
In the Butterfly Garden
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
A Charlie Brown Christmas
A Charlie Brown Christmas
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Pop-Up Book
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Pop-Up Book
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Five Cars Stuck and One Big Truck: A Pop-Up Road Trip
Five Cars Stuck and One Big Truck: A Pop-Up Road Trip
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Creativity for Kids' Create Your Own Pop-Up Books
Create Your Own Pop-Up Books
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Winter: A Pop-Up Book
Winter: A Pop-Up Book
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Winter: A Pop-Up Book
Spring
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Winter: A Pop-Up Book
Autumn
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fun With Pets: A Pop-Up Book
Fun With Pets: A Pop-Up Book
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
DC Super Heroes: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book
DC Super Heroes: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book
$31
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Arctic Christmas: A Very Cool Pop-Up Book
Arctic Christmas: A Very Cool Pop-Up Book
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pop-Up New York
Pop-Up New York
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Disney Princess: A Magical Pop-Up World
Disney Princess: A Magical Pop-Up World
$48
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Silly Haunted House: A Not-Too-Spooky Pop-Up Book
Silly Haunted House: A Not-Too-Spooky Pop-Up Book
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Guess How Much I Love You
Guess How Much I Love You
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Flower Fairies Magical Doors
Flower Fairies Magical Doors
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Peter Pan
Peter Pan
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
