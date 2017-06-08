Encourage Your Child to Read 1 of These 12 Book Series Over Summer Break

A book series is a great way to foster a love of reading in a child of any age. Following the same characters through multiple adventures allows your child to become more attached to the stories, retain more information about the world within the book, and feel more invested in finishing the books to find out what happens next. Whether you read with them or they delve into a box set on their own, a series is a solid way to spend some Summer downtime (and it keeps their minds sharp between school years!).

Read through to find a book series that fits your child's age and interests.