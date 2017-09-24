Cheap Baby Essentials
8 Baby Essentials I Couldn't Live Without — All Under $16!
Babies are expensive, and the list of things they need is seemingly endless. But there are a handful of essentials you can pick up for your little one without worrying too much about the cost. Of course, you'll still have to stock up on other higher-priced gear (babies do need cribs and car seats, after all!), but these eight items are lifesavers with small price tags. I've used these products with both of my children — and plan to stock up on them again before the third arrives!
PULP Silicone Teething Feeder in Green/Blue
$5.99
3-Pack Waterproof Changing Pad Liners
$14.99
NoseFrida® Snotsucker Nasal Aspirator
$15.99
MyBaby by SoundSpa - On-the-Go Sound Machine
$9.99
from Target
Infant Wubbanub(TM) Puppy Pacifier Toy
$14.95
from Nordstrom
Boogie Wipes® 30-Count Unscented Wipes
$3.79
aden + anais Shibori Burp Bib
$12.95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
