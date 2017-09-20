Chrissy Teigen's Video of Luna Proves It's Never Too Early to Give Kids "Chores"

🐶🐶🐶 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

Our favorite celebrity mom, Chrissy Teigen, just proved that it's never too early to start giving your child chores, no matter how easy or simple they may be. In a video posted to Instagram with the caption "First chore!," Luna can be seen carrying a bowl of dog food to the edge of a carpet as Teigen cheers "Good job!" behind the camera. Although Luna is just 17 months old, Chrissy's video demonstrates that basically any kid can help out around the house (and look way cute doing it).

For younger children around Luna's age, chores like putting their own toys away, placing their dirty clothes into the laundry basket, throwing dirty diapers into the trash, and, as Luna demonstrated so well, helping to feed the family pet are a great start. That said, it's never too late to involve your kids in household tasks — check out our handy age guide to chores for kids as well as our roundup of charts and organizers that make chores more fun and rewarding.