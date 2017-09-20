 Skip Nav
Parenting
The Breastfeeding Lie: How Nursing Made Me Gain Weight
Shopping Guide
The Most Instagrammable Onesies For Your Sweet Baby
Shopping Guide
Check Out What These Shoppers Have to Say About Their Favorite Baby Cribs

Chrissy Teigen Gives Luna Chores

Chrissy Teigen's Video of Luna Proves It's Never Too Early to Give Kids "Chores"

🐶🐶🐶

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Our favorite celebrity mom, Chrissy Teigen, just proved that it's never too early to start giving your child chores, no matter how easy or simple they may be. In a video posted to Instagram with the caption "First chore!," Luna can be seen carrying a bowl of dog food to the edge of a carpet as Teigen cheers "Good job!" behind the camera. Although Luna is just 17 months old, Chrissy's video demonstrates that basically any kid can help out around the house (and look way cute doing it).

For younger children around Luna's age, chores like putting their own toys away, placing their dirty clothes into the laundry basket, throwing dirty diapers into the trash, and, as Luna demonstrated so well, helping to feed the family pet are a great start. That said, it's never too late to involve your kids in household tasks — check out our handy age guide to chores for kids as well as our roundup of charts and organizers that make chores more fun and rewarding.

Join the conversation
Luna StephensLittle KidsChrissy TeigenChoresToddlers
Join The Conversation
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Has the Same Obsession With 2-Year-Old Sleep as You Do, And It's Hilarious
by Kate Schweitzer
Lemony Arugula Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe Recipe
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says Cacio e Pepe Conquers All, and Her Recipe Proves It
by Erin Cullum
John Legend Talks About Chrissy's Postpartum Depression
Babies
What John Legend Said About His Wife's Postpartum Depression Will Make You Love Him Even More
by Murphy Moroney
Rules of Raising a Toddler
Humor
9 Nonnegotiable Rules of Raising a Toddler
by Rita Templeton
Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds