13 Common Core Assignments That'll Leave You Scratching Your Head
It's impossible to step into a PTA or school board meeting without discussing Common Core. The much-talked-about program — which emphasizes critical thinking, problem solving, and analytical skills — has had parents across the country in an uproar for the past few years. Since when does it require a mathematician degree to help your first grader with her homework?
While the majority of parents' concerns revolve around the testing methods used to measure students' success, it's the usually insanely detailed homework kids must complete that drives parents insane. Gone are the days of simple word problems and showing your work with numbers. Now, kids must decode confusingly phrased equations and use number lines, blank circles, and "hidden partners" to solve them. Sounds complicated? That's because it is. Here, a series of Common Core assignments that have reduced children — and their parents — to tears.
Honestly, I don't get the confusion. Those math problems all made sense to me. I think the parents who are frustrated and confused by problems like those, are having a hard time thinking outside the box. Those math solutions are all solutions I've used in my head to solve various math problems in real life, like in cooking, and budgeting.
I was a staunch opponent of Common Core (especially the math), until I read through this article, which opened my eyes. I now see that it's not some weird foreign concept. It's time to give Common Core a chance.
I could not agree more with Malashasn. These concepts are not that difficult to figure out. They teach kids to use logic when solving math problems which will ultimately help them to have a better grasp on math overall throughout their lives. Yes there may be terms that aren't as well known, but if you think logically about it you can figure out what is being asked. Yes, for the first couple of years it might be a bit more challenging for kids to understand, but as kids come up through school they will understand these methods more because it's what they have been taught all throughout school. You also have to understand that not all of the problems here are directed toward 5 or 6 year olds. I have a second grader who had homework that is more than appropriate for her age. I don't see what the problem is either.