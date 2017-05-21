A "Cuddle Cot" Gave 1 Grieving Mom 3 Extra Days With Her Baby After He Passed Away

When Becki Wilson's baby boy, Carter-James, died at just 16 hours old, the mom from England was devastated. However, Becki's unthinkable situation was made "a hell of a lot easier" in part thanks to a "Cuddle Cot."

This crib-cooling device keeps a baby's body at an appropriate temperature to allow bereaved parents to spend additional time with their newborn and grieve. Although some may not personally understand the concept of wanting to remain with a baby that has already passed for more than a few hours, Becki describes this time as some of the most magical days of her life.

"I got to dress him, got to wash him and got to stare at him for hours like any other mother would," she told the Daily Mail. "Being able to do that made a dramatic difference. I felt like I was able to be a mom to him, and that's something I'll never forget."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after her baby died, Becki learned that another family had requested a Cuddle Cot but there wasn't one available. Since then, she has been raising awareness in the hope that this tool can become more accessible for more grieving parents. On her JustGiving page dedicated to raising funds to donate these special cribs to hospitals, she explained the process: