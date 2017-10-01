 Skip Nav
Saying Your Dog Is Your "Baby" Is an Insult to Moms Everywhere
You'll Reconsider Tough-Loving Your Baby After Reading the Story Behind This Mother's Photo
If Any of These Photos Look Familiar to You, It May Be Time For a Mommy Timeout
8 Out-of-the-Box DIY Halloween Costumes For Your Kiddo (or You!)

While not every mama considers herself a Pinterest mom, there are a lot of simple DIY projects out there that take a small amount of effort but end up being really special — in this case, we're talking Halloween costumes. Though costumes aren't too expensive these days, sometimes you just can't find what your kiddo is looking for. That, or you just need an excuse to get some of those crafty juices flowing!

We've rounded up eight DIY Halloween costumes that we think are a little bit out of the box and not too crazy to put together on your own, should the mood take you this year.

Octopus
Baymax
Rock Star
Sacagawea
Jellyfish
Cacti
Sriracha Bottle
Domino
