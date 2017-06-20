A Pregnant Mom Got Help Soothing Her Crying Baby on a Flight From This Unexpected Stranger

When a pregnant mom boarded a plane with her toddler son, she probably knew it was going to be a difficult flight. What she didn't know was that she'd find support in one of the unlikeliest of places: a complete stranger.

Instead of zoning out a crying child like so many passengers try to do, one man got up and helped. And Angela Byrd, another passenger, captured the moment on camera.

"On a flight back to Georgia, this man, who was a stranger to this woman, offered to help her because she was pregnant and alone on the flight and her son was upset and fussy," Byrd wrote in a post on the Everything Georgia Facebook page earlier this week.

So, what connected this man to this woman?

"He told her that he was a dad," she wrote. "He wanted to help her so she could rest. He walked the aisle most of the flight from Minneapolis to Atlanta comforting this woman's son as if he was his own. I was in tears . . . because it showed me today that there are still good people out there in a world full of turmoil."

This post was originally published on Sept. 8, 2016.