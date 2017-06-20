 Skip Nav
A Pregnant Mom Got Help Soothing Her Crying Baby on a Flight From This Unexpected Stranger
Humor
Mom's Parody of Meghan Trainor's "No" Is an Ode to All of the Things Our Kids Try to Pull on Us
Food and Activities
This Is the Ultimate Nostalgic Summer Bucket List to Complete With Your Kids
Personal Essay
How a Stranger's Comment Changed the Way I Parent

Dad Helps Pregnant Woman on Plane Soothe Crying Baby

A Pregnant Mom Got Help Soothing Her Crying Baby on a Flight From This Unexpected Stranger

When a pregnant mom boarded a plane with her toddler son, she probably knew it was going to be a difficult flight. What she didn't know was that she'd find support in one of the unlikeliest of places: a complete stranger.

Instead of zoning out a crying child like so many passengers try to do, one man got up and helped. And Angela Byrd, another passenger, captured the moment on camera.

"On a flight back to Georgia, this man, who was a stranger to this woman, offered to help her because she was pregnant and alone on the flight and her son was upset and fussy," Byrd wrote in a post on the Everything Georgia Facebook page earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what connected this man to this woman?

"He told her that he was a dad," she wrote. "He wanted to help her so she could rest. He walked the aisle most of the flight from Minneapolis to Atlanta comforting this woman's son as if he was his own. I was in tears . . . because it showed me today that there are still good people out there in a world full of turmoil."

This post was originally published on Sept. 8, 2016.

