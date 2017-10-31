 Skip Nav
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
The Only Thing Cuter Than This Matching Boy and Dog Is Their Adoption Story
This Dad's Viral Disney Photo Captures How Magical Coparenting Can Be
Hysterical Dad Tweets Priceless Conversations Between Him and His Daughters

Comedian James Breakwell makes sure that every tweet he sends is absolutely hilarious — by recounting conversations he has with his wife and four daughters under the age of 6. His account, XplodingUnicorn, is full of priceless 140-character encounters with his little ladies, all of whom seem to have been passed down a bit of their father's comedic ability and give new meaning to the phrase "kids say the darnedest things."

Scroll through for some of his tweets, which will undoubtedly give you stitches in your side.

