 Skip Nav
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning
Shopping Guide
These Are the Top Rated Nursing Bras on Amazon
Humor
33 Elf on the Shelf Ideas That Will Make You and the Kids LOL

Experience Christmas Gifts For Kids

The Gift I Really Want My Kid to Get but Am Too Afraid to Ask For

Every year, usually after the candy coma of Halloween has worn off, our family begins the ancient tradition of asking what everyone wants for Christmas. Besides trains, clothes, and musical instruments, there is one gift that I wish for for my toddler son, even though I'm too scared to ask for it.

What he needs and enjoys more than any toy or movie are adventures with loved ones and friends. I know that this doesn't fit into a pretty package that can be ripped open on Christmas Day, but this holiday, I'm hoping for the gift of an experience.

Related
Why You Should Give Your Kids Exactly 3 Gifts For Christmas — No More, No Less

Museums, indoor playgrounds, petting zoos, and a plethora of classes will do more for him than any one train or puzzle. Yes, toys are great, but toys break, get lost, and can be abandoned. Experiences, especially ones that can be revisited throughout the year, are where it's at. It doesn't need to be a full-scale membership to spark an adventure. Planned trips to the zoo, interesting playgrounds, and beautiful hikes with a family member are also beneficial since they add spice to the monotony of the average day.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his second birthday, my father got him a membership to our local children's museum. Since it's located in a touristy part of the city, we had never been before. Now we go once or twice a month, and each time is a new experience. Much like playgrounds, I get to watch him challenge himself and approach the museum differently each time.

Additionally, at these classes and museums, he gets to interact with other kids his age. As a toddler with a stay-at-home mom, this is incredibly necessary. Our world can be insular, and since preschool begins next year, he'll be a lot more prepared if he gets more time with other children to learn, play, and explore. There's only so much playtime with Mama he can do.

Besides the obvious educational benefits, experience gifts help me out a ton, which I guess is why they're difficult to ask for. I feel selfish acknowledging this, but my days and time with him are a lot easier if we have something to do. The mornings where we meander from park to park seem to go by a lot more slowly than days where we have an activity planned. This is especially true in the Winter, when the six hours in the morning that are too cold to do anything outside feel like torture.

Yes, I can pay for these museums memberships, classes, and indoor playgrounds, and I do. I can also buy him all the toys and clothes he needs. It's not about need as much as it is what's best for him. As I spend each morning helping him clean up his toys and placing them in his overflowing trunk, I can't help but think that adventures are desperately desired.

Image Source: Stock Snap/ Fineas Anton
Join the conversation
Personal EssayGifts For KidsParentingToysHolidayGifts
Shopping Guide
19 Gifts That Say "I Know You Love Pizza AND Cardio"
by Dominique Astorino
Signs of Mental Illness in Children
Little Kids
13 Signs of Potential Mental Illness in a Child
by YourTango
Kids Opening Presents During Birthday Parties
Little Kids
3 Reasons Kids Should Never Open Up Gifts During Their Birthday Party
by Lauren Levy
Best Parenting Hacks
Best of 2014
The 50 Best Parenting Hacks You Need to Learn
by Lisa Horten
Hostess Gifts on Amazon Prime
Gifts
15 Fast Hostess Gifts Available on Amazon Prime
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds