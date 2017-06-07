20 Genius Family-Friendly Camping Hacks to Use This Summer

If you're taking a camping trip this Summer with your kiddos whether it be on a camping plot next to the family car, completely outdoors, or in a cabin, it can get tricky to execute this type of usually structureless trip sans stress and tantrums. To keep your trip running smoothly the entire time you're enjoying the great outdoors, these family camping hacks will help you to pack lighter, keep kids busy longer, and generally keep your whole family more comfortable throughout the duration of the trip.

Ahead, our favorite hacks for family camping trips.