Alert! Freshly Picked Released New Styles in Its Care Bear Collaboration

Care Bears is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year — yes, really . . . we're all old — and to commemorate the event, one of our favorite kid brands, Freshly Picked, has worked on a moccasin collaboration that will likely run your bank account dry. The Freshly Picked x Care Bears collection features five designs — from individual beloved Bears to an all-over print — in their iconic moccasin design.

Available for purchase online and in stores now, each adorable pair will retail for $60. Although the collection is only available in sizes 1 through 7, here's hoping the launch had enough success to convince Freshly Picked to make adult sizes sometime soon. Check out all the designs below before they hit stores in August.