 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
The Most Popular Boy Names From 100 Years Ago
Tattoos
12 Colorful Tattoos to Represent Your Beautiful Rainbow Baby
Holiday For Kids
The Best 50+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Alert! Freshly Picked Released New Styles in Its Care Bear Collaboration

Care Bears is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year — yes, really . . . we're all old — and to commemorate the event, one of our favorite kid brands, Freshly Picked, has worked on a moccasin collaboration that will likely run your bank account dry. The Freshly Picked x Care Bears collection features five designs — from individual beloved Bears to an all-over print — in their iconic moccasin design.

Available for purchase online and in stores now, each adorable pair will retail for $60. Although the collection is only available in sizes 1 through 7, here's hoping the launch had enough success to convince Freshly Picked to make adult sizes sometime soon. Check out all the designs below before they hit stores in August.

Related
The Most Colorful Room Decor For Any Child Who Loves Rainbows

Care-A-Lot Moccasins
Bedtime Bear Moccasins
Share Bear Moccasins
Wish Bear Moccasins
Care Bears Moccasins
Tenderheart Bear Moccasins
Cheer Bear Moccasins
Funshine Bear Moccasins
Grumpy Bear Moccasins
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Baby ShoppingCare BearsParenting NewsKid ShoppingNostalgia
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
Try Not to Freak Out, but the Best Lunchable From the '90s Is Officially Back!
by Erin Cullum
Who Was Marilyn Monroe Married To?
Marilyn Monroe
by Brittney Stephens
JFK and Jackie Kennedy Pictures
Nostalgia
23 Dreamy Photos of JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Fairy-Tale Romance
by Brittney Stephens
Sofia Vergara's '90s Pepsi Commercial
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Is as Sexy Now as She Was in Her First TV Commercial at 17
by Alessandra Foresto
Disney Channel Original Halloween Movies
Nostalgia
These Disney Channel Original Halloween Movies Will Make You Scream (With Joy)
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds