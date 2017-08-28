 Skip Nav
This Mom's Hilarious Cartoons About Pregnancy Problems Will Be the Funniest Thing You See All Day

Nobody ever said that being a mom is glamorous. And although there's plenty of talk about that wonderful pregnancy glow, most moms can relate to the less seductive side effects that everyone experiences but few talk about. You get sick, you get hairy, and you get big.

Illustrator and mother of two Line Severinsen can't help but laugh at these "joys" of motherhood and started making hysterical cartoons of her real-life pregnancy problems. From pining over a glass of wine to judgmental strangers staring when you breastfeed in public, her relatable illustrations have developed with her motherhood experiences.

"I thought to myself that there is no way that no other people felt and looked like I did," she wrote. "So I wanted to create a counterpoint to help people like me to understand that they weren't alone and that it is OK to feel and act less than perfect sometimes."

While we don't know whether to laugh or cry at how spot-on some of these illustrations are, we're just glad to see that we aren't the only ones who've been there!

