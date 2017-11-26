 Skip Nav
Gabrielle Union on Struggling With Infertility

Gabrielle Union on Why She Revealed Her Infertility Struggles: "The Vagina Watch Gets Old"

In her new book, We're Going to Need More Wine, Gabrielle Union revealed the heartbreaking news that she had "eight or nine miscarriages," and now she's opening about why she was so honest.

"The vagina watch gets old," she told Today. "Now I'm watching women be stalked during their pregnancy. We feel so entitled to every twist and turn. We feel like we're entitled to the ultrasound. There's no basic decency. 'Show me the bump! See that bump!' It's insane."

