50 Gifts to Buy For Yourself This Year Because You Freakin' Deserve It
50 Gifts to Buy For Yourself This Year Because You Freakin' Deserve It

The holiday season is upon us, and while we usually love giving presents more than getting them, it does get a little stressful when you constantly give, give, give. It's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of gift choices as well as the sheer amount of people you buy for (Your mailman? Sure! Your kids' teacher? Why not?). But since you do so much work for everyone else in your life, you should absolutely treat yourself to something good . . . like, really good. Throw that guilt out the window, open that bottle of wine, and click "add to cart" on as many items from the list below as your heart desires. Why? Because you're mom, Santa Claus, host, organizer, and you freakin' deserve it.

Barefoot Dreams
Women's Cozychic Lite Circle Cardigan
$116
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Barefoot Dreams Cardigans
Nordstrom Beauty Products
Tata Harper Skincare Beautifying Face Oil
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Beauty Products
hair elastics
$28
from bylilla.com
Buy Now
Target Body Cleansers
PLANT Super Soak Organic Healing Bath - Eucalyptus & Lemongrass - 16 oz
$28
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Body Cleansers
Salvatore Ferragamo
Women's Logo Slide Sandal
$195 $116.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Sandals
Bloomingdale's Home & Living
Bloomingville Ceramic Flower Pot, Multi-Color
$45
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Home & Living
reed diffuser
$40
from shop.oojra.com
Buy Now
tea sample set
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
recipe box
$34
from bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Target Cups & Mugs
Clay Art Camper Mug 15oz Stoneware - "Warm & Cozy"
$5.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Cups & Mugs
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Large Lydia Leather Hobo - Black
$298
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Hobos
dead sea mud mask
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Home & Living
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Lidded Jar Container Candle 8oz - Sugared Birch
$12.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home & Living
pajamas
$25
from target.com
Buy Now
box of chocolates
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Burberry
Women's Henley Leather Wallet On A Chain - Brown
$695 $416.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Burberry Wallets
Comme des Garcons
Women's Chuck Taylor 1970s Low-Top Sneakers
$125
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Comme des Garcons Sneakers
Alexander McQueen
Women's Skull Print Silk Scarf
$325 $194.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Accessories
Nubian Heritage
Coconut & Papaya Bath Bombs 6 ct
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Nubian Heritage Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Ted Baker
Chelsea Border Manicure Set
$55
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Beauty Tools
UGG
Women's Fleece Lined Socks
$49.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more UGG Socks
Fringe
Want It All Rectangle Tray
$12 $7.20
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Fringe Trays & Platters
book of poetry
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Michael Wainwright
Tempio Luna Trinket Box
$100
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Michael Wainwright Gifts
Target Skin Care
The Bathery Exfoliating Winter Gift Set - 3ct
$7.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Skin Care
leather flats
$175
from tieks.com
Buy Now
Bloomingdale's Bags
ban.do Work It Out Gym Bag, I Did My Best
$35
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Bags
Chantal
Vintage Tea Kettle
$49.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Chantal Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Illesteva
Leonard Sunglasses
$177
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Illesteva Sunglasses
sock advent calendar
$15
from target.com
Buy Now
Target Throws
Yorkshire Home Printed Soft Fleece Sherpa Throw
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Throws
bluetooth speaker
$100
from target.com
Buy Now
Kendra Scott
Square Stone Slab Photo Frame, 4" x 4"
$195
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kendra Scott Frames
hair treatment
$27
from lushusa.com
Buy Now
Fitbit Alta
$112
from amazon.com
Buy Now
iPhone X
$1,315
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bloomingdale's Bags
NPW Time Out 15-Minute Sand Timer
$25
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Bags
Kate Spade
Rugby Stripe Pen Set
$20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Etro
tied yarn design keyring
$185
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Etro Key Chains
water bottle
$25
from bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
magic balm
$18
from target.com
Buy Now
Longchamp
Le Pliage Coin Case
$45
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Longchamp Wallets
headphones
$30
from bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Target Home Fragrance
SpaRoom Natura Oil Diffuser Wood Finish - SpaRoom®
$79.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home Fragrance
note cards
$28
from bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Kitchen
Verve Culture Mexican Hot Chocolate Kit
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Kitchen
perfume collection
$45
from bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Reema Back Cushion
$98
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Solid Pillows
Target Home & Living
Indus Tool Toasty Toes Heated Footrest Black 90W TT
$55.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home & Living
tree ornaments
$5
from target.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenMotherhoodSelf CareGift GuideHoliday