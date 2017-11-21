50 Gifts to Buy For Yourself This Year Because You Freakin' Deserve It

The holiday season is upon us, and while we usually love giving presents more than getting them, it does get a little stressful when you constantly give, give, give. It's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of gift choices as well as the sheer amount of people you buy for (Your mailman? Sure! Your kids' teacher? Why not?). But since you do so much work for everyone else in your life, you should absolutely treat yourself to something good . . . like, really good. Throw that guilt out the window, open that bottle of wine, and click "add to cart" on as many items from the list below as your heart desires. Why? Because you're mom, Santa Claus, host, organizer, and you freakin' deserve it.



Make This Holiday Special With These 24 Personalized Gifts From Etsy Related