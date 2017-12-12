 Skip Nav
12 Gifts For Introverted Kids, Because Alone Time Is Important, Too
12 Gifts For Introverted Kids, Because Alone Time Is Important, Too

Having a child who's an introvert in today's socially driven world is not easy. While it's always good to encourage your child to make friends, there's certainly nothing wrong with single play. And if you're an introvert yourself, then you know the importance of having a little alone time at the end of a busy day. Keep reading for 12 gifts that are perfect for your shy and wonderful child.

A Teepee to Call Your Own
$89
from landofnod.com
Buy Now
The Invisible Boy
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Kids Bedroom Furniture
XL Structured Bean Bag Chair Removable Cover - Pillowfort
$44.99 $35
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kids Bedroom Furniture
Magformers Standard Rainbow Construction Set
$50
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Graphics and More Please Knock Plastic Doorknob Hanger Sign
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Melissa & Doug Vehicles 4-in-1 Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
EasySMX Comfortable Kids Headphones
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Smartkids Percussion Set With Toy Storage Backpack
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sketch Book For Kids
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Games & Puzzles
Rubik's Cube Game 1pc
$6.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Games & Puzzles
Crayola's Color Wonder Light-Up Stamper
$25
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Wonder Workshop Dash Robot
$125
from amazon.com
Buy Now
