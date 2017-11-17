Gifts For Kids Who Love Animals
70+ Gifts Every Little Animal-Lover Wants ASAP
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
70+ Gifts Every Little Animal-Lover Wants ASAP
There are two types of animal-lovers you might be shopping for: those who are absolutely obsessed with all creatures and those who are absolutely obsessed with all creatures and desperately want a pet. If buying them a living animal isn't an option, wrap them up something that encourages their passion without getting in trouble with Mom or Dad. From animal toys for little ones to chic critter-inspired accessories for teens, these are the gifts that will make every little animal fan go wild!
Small Fur Plush SlothBuy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Soft & Plush Toys
Mini Parrot 3D Model Kit
$10
Colorful Sloth Ornament
$9
Jumbo Giraffe Plush
$99 $79
SKIP*HOP® Hedgehog Zoo Lunchie
$14.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Soggy Doggy Board Game
$19.99 $14.89
Safari Puzzle Blocks
$36
Goldendoodle Stuffed Animal Adoption Set
$39
Charley Harper's Animal Alphabet
$10.95
Forest Friends Stroller Toys
$19.95
Meeko Long Tail Plush - Pocahontas - 12''
$29.99
from shopDisney
Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal
$119
Baby's Delphine Duck Toy
$27
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Hand-Crocheted Organic Cotton Kangaroo
$137
from LUISAVIAROMA
Unicorn Plush
$169 $135
Shark Bite Pouch
$44
Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Lurex Poncho with Fringe Hoodie Pullover Cat & Jack - Bleached Aqua
$21.99
Scrappy the Dog DIY KitBuy Now See more UncommonGoods Arts & Crafts Toys
Giant Plush DragonBuy Now See more The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Dinosaur Duvet and Pillowcase Set
$119
Unicorn Horns
$20
Fox Faux-Fur Critter Beanbag, Large Slip
$169 $135
Janod Giant Multicolored Train
$35
Jellycat Octopus Stuffed AnimalBuy Now See more The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Shark Wall Decor , Wire Framed Version
$159 $119
Unforgettable Elephants (Set of 2)
$29
Nursery Fur Critter Bath Wrap
$19.50 $15
Kids' Plush Unicorn Stuffed Toy
$99.99 $78.99
from Macy's
Petting Zoo Bunny Hooded Towel
$45
Stitchin' Time Needlepoint Kit
$20
Melissa and Doug Fold n' Go Farmhouse
$69 $49.97
Mini Memory Match Game Animals
$5
Monster Hand Tattoo Sets
$12
BeginAgain Wooden Butterfly A to Z Puzzle 26pc
$24.99
Wildlife Clip Lamp (Bunny)
$39
Panda Pals Mobile
$50
Sock Monkey Blanket
$44
Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Kori Bunny Cozy Fashion Boots - Cat & Jack Gray
$26.99
Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal
$119
Toy, Fishing Magnetic Puzzle Game
$9.99 $4.99
from Macy's
Dinosaur Stuffed Animals (Set Of 4)
$52 $39
Fingernail Friends at the Zoo
$5
Charley Harper Snake Stuffed AnimalBuy Now See more The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
FurReal Friends Pax, My Poopin' Pup Plush Toy
$32 $26
from Gilt
Whale Booties
$25
Small Fur Plush PoodleBuy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Soft & Plush Toys
Merry Meadow Ornaments (Set of 6)Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Décor
Larry the Llama Ride OnBuy Now See more The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Charming Creatures Tiger DecorBuy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
Jungle Pavilion Playhouse
$199 $99.97
Elephant Finger Puppet BlankieBuy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Small Bunny Bean Bag Chair
$99 $89
Mythical Edition Plush Unicorns (Set of 3)
$39 $29
Charley Harper's Animal Kingdom
$45
Forest Flair Fox Stuffed Animal
$24.95 $9.97
Small Fur Plush Fawn SittingBuy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Soft & Plush Toys
ASPCA Pet Pals Pillow Cover, 12x24, Corgi
$35.50 $9.99
Cardboard Animal HeadsBuy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Hatchimals Hatching Egg Penguala by Spin Master - Pink/Red
$59.99
Knit Plush - Elephant
$39 $24.99
Balloon Dog Nightlight
$25
Unicorn Booties
$26.50
Animals of the World 36-Piece Puzzle to Go
$10
The Emily & Meritt Sequin Cat Pillow, Gold
$45.50 $29.99
Make a Face Small Puzzle Blocks
$6
0previous images
41more images