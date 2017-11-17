 Skip Nav
70+ Gifts Every Little Animal-Lover Wants ASAP

There are two types of animal-lovers you might be shopping for: those who are absolutely obsessed with all creatures and those who are absolutely obsessed with all creatures and desperately want a pet. If buying them a living animal isn't an option, wrap them up something that encourages their passion without getting in trouble with Mom or Dad. From animal toys for little ones to chic critter-inspired accessories for teens, these are the gifts that will make every little animal fan go wild!

Pottery Barn Kids
Small Fur Plush Sloth
$29 $23
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Soft & Plush Toys
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Mini Parrot 3D Model Kit
$10
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
The Land of Nod Kids Décor
Colorful Sloth Ornament
$9
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Décor
Pottery Barn Kids
Jumbo Giraffe Plush
$99 $79
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Soft & Plush Toys
Skip Hop
SKIP*HOP® Hedgehog Zoo Lunchie
$14.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Skip Hop Baby Feeding
Target Board Games
Soggy Doggy Board Game
$19.99 $14.89
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Board Games
UncommonGoods Puzzles
Safari Puzzle Blocks
$36
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Puzzles
The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Goldendoodle Stuffed Animal Adoption Set
$39
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
The Land of Nod Toys
Charley Harper's Animal Alphabet
$10.95
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Toys
Sigikid
Forest Friends Stroller Toys
$19.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Sigikid Stroller Accessories
Disney
Meeko Long Tail Plush - Pocahontas - 12''
$29.99
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Soft & Plush Toys
The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal
$119
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Jellycat
Baby's Delphine Duck Toy
$27
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jellycat Soft & Plush Toys
UncommonGoods Toys
Dachshund Pull Toy
$36
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Toys
Anne Claire
Hand-Crocheted Organic Cotton Kangaroo
$137
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Anne Claire Stuffed Animals
Laser Pegs
$59
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Kids
Unicorn Plush
$169 $135
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Soft & Plush Toys
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Shark Bite Pouch
$44
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Target Girls' Sweatshirts
Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Lurex Poncho with Fringe Hoodie Pullover Cat & Jack - Bleached Aqua
$21.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Girls' Sweatshirts
UncommonGoods Arts & Crafts Toys
Scrappy the Dog DIY Kit
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Arts & Crafts Toys
The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Giant Plush Dragon
$149
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
UncommonGoods Kids Bedding
Dinosaur Duvet and Pillowcase Set
$119
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids Bedding
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Unicorn Horns
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Pottery Barn Teen
Fox Faux-Fur Critter Beanbag, Large Slip
$169 $135
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Furniture
The Land of Nod Toys
Janod Giant Multicolored Train
$35
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Toys
The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Jellycat Octopus Stuffed Animal
$49
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Pottery Barn Teen
Shark Wall Decor , Wire Framed Version
$159 $119
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Frames
The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Unforgettable Elephants (Set of 2)
$29
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Pottery Barn Kids
Nursery Fur Critter Bath Wrap
$19.50 $15
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Melissa & Doug
Kids' Plush Unicorn Stuffed Toy
$99.99 $78.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Soft & Plush Toys
The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Zebra Rocker
$149
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
The Land of Nod Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Petting Zoo Bunny Hooded Towel
$45
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
The Land of Nod Arts & Crafts Toys
Stitchin' Time Needlepoint Kit
$20
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Arts & Crafts Toys
The Land of Nod Children's Dolls
Melissa and Doug Fold n' Go Farmhouse
$69 $49.97
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Children's Dolls
The Land of Nod Games & Puzzles
Mini Memory Match Game Animals
$5
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Games & Puzzles
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Monster Hand Tattoo Sets
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Target Bedding
BeginAgain Wooden Butterfly A to Z Puzzle 26pc
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bedding
The Land of Nod Kids Lighting
Wildlife Clip Lamp (Bunny)
$39
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Lighting
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Panda Pals Mobile
$50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
UncommonGoods Kids Bedding
Sock Monkey Blanket
$44
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids Bedding
Target Girls' Shoes
Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Kori Bunny Cozy Fashion Boots - Cat & Jack Gray
$26.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Girls' Shoes
The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal
$119
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Melissa & Doug
Toy, Fishing Magnetic Puzzle Game
$9.99 $4.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Puzzles
UncommonGoods Socks
Shark Socks
$10
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Socks
The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Dinosaur Stuffed Animals (Set Of 4)
$52 $39
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
The Land of Nod Arts & Crafts Toys
Fingernail Friends at the Zoo
$5
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Arts & Crafts Toys
Faux Fur Rockin' Plush Speaker Animals
$69
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Charley Harper Snake Stuffed Animal
$49
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Gilt Action & Toy Figures
FurReal Friends Pax, My Poopin' Pup Plush Toy
$32 $26
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Action & Toy Figures
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Whale Booties
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Pottery Barn Kids
Small Fur Plush Poodle
$29 $23
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Soft & Plush Toys
Elwood
the Unicorn Cereal Bowl
$38
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Elwood Tabletop
The Land of Nod Kids Décor
Merry Meadow Ornaments (Set of 6)
$49
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Décor
The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Larry the Llama Ride On
$149
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
The Land of Nod Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
Charming Creatures Tiger Decor
$49
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
The Land of Nod Backyard & Garden Play
Jungle Pavilion Playhouse
$199 $99.97
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Backyard & Garden Play
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Elephant Finger Puppet Blankie
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
The Land of Nod Kids Desks, Chairs & Rockers
Small Bunny Bean Bag Chair
$99 $89
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Desks, Chairs & Rockers
The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Mythical Edition Plush Unicorns (Set of 3)
$39 $29
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
The Land of Nod Toys
Charley Harper's Animal Kingdom
$45
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Toys
The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Forest Flair Fox Stuffed Animal
$24.95 $9.97
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Pottery Barn Kids
Small Fur Plush Fawn Sitting
$29 $23
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Soft & Plush Toys
Pottery Barn Teen
ASPCA Pet Pals Pillow Cover, 12x24, Corgi
$35.50 $9.99
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Kids Mattress Pads & Covers
UncommonGoods Decor
Cardboard Animal Heads
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Target Toys
Hatchimals Hatching Egg Penguala by Spin Master - Pink/Red
$59.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
Pottery Barn Kids
Knit Plush - Elephant
$39 $24.99
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Soft & Plush Toys
UncommonGoods Decor
Balloon Dog Nightlight
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Unicorn Booties
$26.50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Elwood
the Rainbow Unicorn Bank
$45
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Elwood Home & Living
The Land of Nod Puzzles
Animals of the World 36-Piece Puzzle to Go
$10
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Puzzles
Pottery Barn Teen
The Emily & Meritt Sequin Cat Pillow, Gold
$45.50 $29.99
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Decorative Pillows
The Land of Nod Puzzles
Make a Face Small Puzzle Blocks
$6
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Puzzles
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
