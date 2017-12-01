 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
15 Gifts For Every Man in Your Life — All on Amazon and Starting at Just $11
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Gifts For Every Man in Your Life — All on Amazon and Starting at Just $11

If you're stumped on what to get the men in your life this holiday season, not to worry. We made it easy and rounded up a list of fun and unique choices anyone would be excited to open. We looked to Amazon because the online retailer has an abundance of brands and items to choose from. From heated toilet seats to travel-inspired wall art, we have everything you might need for your SO, dad, brother, friend, or even coworker.

Related
20 Tech Gift That Are Perfect For Dad This Holiday Season
Studebaker Portable Audio Stereo
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cell Phone UV Sterilizer
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tile Mate Anything Finder
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mini Pong Game
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Scratch-Off World Map Poster
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Frederick Engraving Good Day, Bad Day Glass
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
NFL Football Slippers
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
AcuRite Weather Station
$42
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Levitation Floating Globe
$36
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Necktie Storage Case
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
$139
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Neck Massage Pillow
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Studebaker Portable Audio Stereo
Cell Phone UV Sterilizer
Tile Mate Key Finder Phone Finder Anything Finder
Mini Pong Game
Scratch-Off World Map Poster
Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader
Frederick Engraving Good Day, Bad Day Glass
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
NFL Football Slippers
AcuRite Weather Station With Forecast/Temperature/Humidity
Levitation Floating Globe
Necktie Storage Case
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
Neck Massage Pillow
TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator With Lifetime Traffic Maps and Voice Recognition
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100Gifts For MenGifts Under $25Gift GuideHolidayAmazonShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Studebaker Portable Audio Stereo
from amazon.com
$30
Cell Phone UV Sterilizer
from amazon.com
$25
Tile Mate Anything Finder
from amazon.com
$25
Mini Pong Game
from amazon.com
$27
Scratch-Off World Map Poster
from amazon.com
$35
Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader
from amazon.com
$120
Frederick Engraving Good Day, Bad Day Glass
from amazon.com
$17
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
from amazon.com
$70
NFL Football Slippers
from amazon.com
$30
AcuRite Weather Station
from amazon.com
$42
Levitation Floating Globe
from amazon.com
$36
Necktie Storage Case
from amazon.com
$11
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
from amazon.com
$139
Neck Massage Pillow
from amazon.com
$40
TomTom 5-Inch Bluetooth GPS Navigator
from amazon.com
$120
Shop More
Star Wars Action & Toy Figures SHOP MORE
Star Wars
Playskool Mr. Potato Head Darth TaterContainer
from QVC
$27.99
Star Wars
The Force Awakens First Order Snowtrooper Bobble Head
from HSN
$14.95
Star Wars
Episode VII The Force Awakens Finn Bobble Head
from HSN
$15.95
Star Wars
Chewbacca Pop Vinyl Bobble Head
from HSN
$9.95
Star Wars
Rey (Jedi Training) & Elite Praetorian Guard 2-Pk
from Target
$14.99
Target Children's Dolls SHOP MORE
Badger Basket
Doll High Chair with Plate Bib Spoon - Chevron Print
from Target
$28.49
Target
Chubby Puppies® Mini Theme Park Playset - Ferris Wheel
from Target
$16.99
Target
DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Action Doll and Invisible Jet
from Target
$39.99
Barbie
Fashionistas Doll 26 Spring Into Style - Curvy
from Target
$9.99
Barbie
President and Vice President Dolls 2 Pack
from Target
$24.99
Sierra Trading Post Activewear SHOP MORE
Stonewear Designs
Lyra Tank Top - Shelf Bra (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$16.99
Moving Comfort
Vero Sports Bra - Medium Impact (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$24.99$7
Moving Comfort
Maia Sports Bra (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$24.99
Moving Comfort
Fiona Sports Bra - High Impact (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$24.99
Stonewear Designs
Olympia Tank Top - Built-In Bra, V-Neck (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$24.99$17
Star Wars Action & Toy Figures AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
by Chelsea Hassler
Gift Guide
The 50 Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2017
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Star Wars
21 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gifts That Will Make You the Best Santa in the Galaxy
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Geek Culture
30 of the Best Star Wars Gifts For Techies
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Target Children's Dolls AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
houseofhargrove
courtneymbrowning
mikaperry
tellittoyourneighbor
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds