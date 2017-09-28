Gifts For Teens
The Best Gifts For Teens
When it's time to give a teen a gift, it's easy to write a check and call it a day. While they'll love the money, opening a card is not nearly as exciting as unwrapping a gift. From iPhone accessories to must-have fashion pieces, these presents will please even the pickiest teens.
Game of Phones
$20
iPhone Charger Sticker Faces Set
$12.95
Makey Makey
$49.95
Suede Mini Rocker Speaker Chair, Navy
$159
from PBteen
Ticket Stub Diary
$12
Scratch Map
$26
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
$19.95
Catch Phrase Decades Game
$16
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
