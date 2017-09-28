 Skip Nav
The Best Gifts For Teens

When it's time to give a teen a gift, it's easy to write a check and call it a day. While they'll love the money, opening a card is not nearly as exciting as unwrapping a gift. From iPhone accessories to must-have fashion pieces, these presents will please even the pickiest teens.

UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Game of Phones
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
UncommonGoods Home & Living
iPhone Charger Sticker Faces Set
$12.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Makey Makey
$49.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
UGG
Dakota Women's Moccasin Shoes
$99.95
from Zappos
Buy Now See more UGG Slippers
knit-it-yourself tote bag
$68
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
stylish wall art
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
PBteen Living Room Chairs
Suede Mini Rocker Speaker Chair, Navy
$159
from PBteen
Buy Now See more PBteen Living Room Chairs
Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera
$160
from amazon.com
Buy Now
R2D2 USB Car Charger
$30
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
gold dot bluetooth headphones
$50
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
multiphoto frame
$35
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Chronicle Books
Ticket Stub Diary
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Women's Fashion
wireless speaker
$140
from amazon.com
Buy Now
magnetic XO wall boards
$129
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
Scratch Map
$26
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
monogramed necklace
$199
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
Logitech
Wireless Mouse M317c
$19
from Target
Buy Now See more Logitech Dinnerware
PBteen Decor
The Emily & Meritt Animal Headphones
$59
from PBteen
Buy Now See more PBteen Decor
jewelry and makeup display
$199
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
$19.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Target Games & Puzzles
Catch Phrase Decades Game
$16
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Games & Puzzles
Electronic Arts
NHL 18 - Xbox One
$59.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Electronic Arts Home & Living
UncommonGoods Decor
My Cinema Lightbox
$15
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock
$49
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
Lego BB-8
$100
from shop.lego.com
Buy Now
Neon Peace Sign Light
$70
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Elwood
the Unicorn Cereal Bowl
$38
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Elwood Tabletop
UncommonGoods Vases
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Vases
UncommonGoods Candles
Prism Light
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Candles
littleBits Droid Inventor Kit
$100
from shop.littlebits.cc
Buy Now
