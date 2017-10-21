 Skip Nav
Parenting
Why You Should Think Twice Before Judging "Big Kids" Trick-or-Treating
Halloween
40 Adorable Halloween Costumes For Baby-Wearing Parents
Disney
14 Frozen Pumpkin Ideas Worth Melting For

Girl Makes Funny Face on Disney World Ride

So This Little Girl Was Not Impressed by the Frozen Ride at Disney World

When Stephanie Kull and her husband, Taylor, decided to take their three daughters (all under 5 years old) to Disney World, they knew that a few meltdowns were likely in store for them; but nothing could have prepared them for their toddler Adrianna's hilarious reaction to the Frozen Ever After ride in Epcot.

In case you need a closer look:

"She had no idea what was going to happen and there was a little drop of water, which she was not expecting," Kull told POPSUGAR, explaining the hilarious facial expression that was, luckily for all of us, captured on camera.

And by the looks of things, she wasn't exactly over the moon when it came to getting some face time with Queen Elsa, unlike her older sister, Gianna.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She definitely loved all the Frozen stuff," explained Stephanie. "But she definitely had her guard up at first when it came to meeting the characters."

As far as doing another whole week in the most magical place on earth goes, Stephanie says she'll hold off for a bit. "I won't go back [right away], especially with two kids under 2. It was a lot of work and preparation, but at the end of the day it was worth the memories and seeing all three kids enjoy the magic of Disney for the first time."

Image Source: Stephanie Kull
Join the conversation
Disney WorldToddlersParenting HumorParenting
Little Kids
I Lost My Husband 3 Days After Welcoming Our First Baby
by Jessica Ayers
Ashton Kutcher on Keeping His Kids Private
Family Life
The Genuine Reason You'll Never See Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's Kids on Social Media
by Perri Konecky
Fun Trick-or-Treat Bags For Kids
Kid Shopping
21 Trick-or-Treat Bags Your Kid Can Fill With Candy Year After Year
by Alessia Santoro
Toddler's Hilarious Rant Videos
Humor
2-Year-Old's Rant Complaining About Going to Preschool Will Crack You Up
by Alessia Santoro
Handmade Frozen Costumes For Kids
Parenting
Adorable Handmade Frozen Costumes Worth Melting For
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds