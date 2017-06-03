 Skip Nav
Why This Photo of a Little Girl Standing on a Toilet Will Keep You Up at Night
Kids
If You Have a Middle Child, Please Spend 2 Minutes Reading This Mom's Message
Kid Shopping
45 Photos of Kiddo Fashion That Will Make You Say OMG
Photography
This Dad's Reaction to His Rainbow Baby Being Born Is Beyond Moving

Girl Standing on Toilet in Gun Lockdown Drill

Why This Photo of a Little Girl Standing on a Toilet Will Keep You Up at Night

"I took this picture because initially I thought it was funny." That's how Michigan mom Stacey Wehrman Feeley began a Facebook post, centered on an image of her young daughter standing on their bathroom toilet.

But the instant her child told her what she was actually doing, Feeley broke down in tears.

"She was practicing for a lockdown drill at her preschool and what you should do if you are stuck in a bathroom," she wrote. "At that moment, all innocence of what I thought my three-year-old possessed was gone."

Feeley decided to post the powerful image with an accompanying message begging for more gun control and changes to the nation's current laws. It has more than 7,000 reactions and has been shared more than 10,000 times since she posted it last week.

Below, read an excerpt from her post, and click the image above to see it in its entirety:

Politicians - take a look. This is your child, your children, your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren and future generations to come. They will live their lives and grow up in this world based on your decisions. They are barely 3 and they will hide in bathroom stalls standing on top of toilet seats. I do not know what will be harder for them? Trying to remain quiet for an extended amount of time or trying to keep their balance without letting a foot slip below the stall door?

