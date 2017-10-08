This Grandma Accidentally Gave a (Hilariously) Inappropriate Book to a 6-Year-Old

I'm dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn't. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inYCEaZKpV — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

Some of the best parenting advice comes in the form of learning from others' mistakes, and this is no different: check your kids' new books before you begin reading them together at bedtime! One mom on Twitter was in for a big surprise (and a case of irrepressible giggles) when she realized that Grandma had accidentally gifted her 6-year-old a picture book that is definitely NOT intended for children.

"I'm dying. My mom bought this book for my 6-year-old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book," posted the mom, including photos of a few pages.

Oops! Luckily, Grandma's accident proved hilarious to her grown kids, who enjoyed the profanity-laden pages of If Animals Could Talk and couldn't resist teasing her about the mistake. Fortunately for everybody involved, the 6-year-old's father realized very early on during story time that the book wasn't appropriate . . . but it definitely makes for a hilarious dinner party tale!

Nope! 6 year old was reading with Dad and said "I don't even know what this means" 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

So take it from this well-intentioned grandmother: be sure to do a quick check before buying books for your kids. You never know when the pages will be filled with explicit kangaroos and angry wiener dogs!